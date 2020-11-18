Student spotlight: Noah Pinkston

Noah Pinkston
School information
School Name: Pinkston Homeschool
Student Information
First Name: Noah
Last Name: Pinkston
Grade: 1
Parents: Melissa and Joshua Pinkston
Maternal Grandparents: Billy & Merlyn Bourgeois
Paternal Grandparents: Randy & Michele Pinkston
Siblings: Eli, Kaleb, Ezra, Kayla James
Extracurricular Activities: Homeschool Tennis, Soccer, Crawfish Aquatics Swim School, Holy Family Homeschoolers
Hobbies: Legos, playing outside with friends, reading, pretend play
Future Plans: I want to explore around the world
Dream Job: Inventor
Student Favorites
School Subject: Reading
Teacher: Mommy
Food: Pizza
Movie: Wild Kratts Heros Journey
Actor/actress: Martin Kratt
Band/singer: Blake Shelton
Song: God's Country
One Thing You Cant Live Without: Water
