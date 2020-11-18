Student Spotlight header

Noah Pinkston

Student spotlight: Noah Pinkston

School information 

School Name: Pinkston Homeschool

Student Information

First Name: Noah

Last Name: Pinkston

Grade: 1

Parents: Melissa and Joshua Pinkston

Maternal Grandparents: Billy & Merlyn Bourgeois

Paternal Grandparents: Randy & Michele Pinkston

Siblings: Eli, Kaleb, Ezra, Kayla James

Extracurricular Activities: Homeschool Tennis, Soccer, Crawfish Aquatics Swim School, Holy Family Homeschoolers

Hobbies: Legos, playing outside with friends, reading, pretend play

Future Plans: I want to explore around the world

Dream Job: Inventor

Student Favorites

School Subject: Reading

Teacher: Mommy

Food: Pizza

Movie: Wild Kratts Heros Journey

Actor/actress: Martin Kratt

Band/singer: Blake Shelton

Song: God's Country

One Thing You Cant Live Without: Water

