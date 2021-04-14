Student Spotlight header

Savannah Laprarie

Student Spotlight: Savannah

School information

Caneview K-8

Student information

Name: Savannah Laprarie

Grade: 5th

GPA: 3.8

Parents: Mack & Haley Lapararie

Grandparents: Joe & Sharon Laprarie and Cathy Lopez

Siblings: Aubrey Laprarie

Extracurricular Activities: Travel softball, volleyball

Hobbies: Arts & crafts, reading

Future Plans: go to college

Dream job: nurse

Student Favorites

Subject: Reading

Teacher: Mrs. Jennifer

Food: Pizza

Movie: A Dogs Purpose

Singer: Morgan Wallen

Song: Sand in My Boots

One thing you can’t live without: My family

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.