Savannah Laprarie
School information
Caneview K-8
Student information
Name: Savannah Laprarie
Grade: 5th
GPA: 3.8
Parents: Mack & Haley Lapararie
Grandparents: Joe & Sharon Laprarie and Cathy Lopez
Siblings: Aubrey Laprarie
Extracurricular Activities: Travel softball, volleyball
Hobbies: Arts & crafts, reading
Future Plans: go to college
Dream job: nurse
Student Favorites
Subject: Reading
Teacher: Mrs. Jennifer
Food: Pizza
Movie: A Dogs Purpose
Singer: Morgan Wallen
Song: Sand in My Boots
One thing you can’t live without: My family
