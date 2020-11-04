Student spotlight: Tawasky Johnson

Tawasky Johnson
School information
School Name: Port Allen High School
Student Information
First Name: Tawasky
Last Name: Johnson
Grade: 12th
Maternal Grandparents: Ms.Fields
Extracurricular Activities: Playing PlayStation
Hobbies: Basketball
Future Plans: To get a scholarship playing basketball, and graduate college
Dream Job: Become a welder
Student Favorites
School Subject: English
Teacher: Mr. Sellers who teaches Western Civilization
Food: Gumbo, without the vegetables.
Movie: Harriet Tubman
Actor/actress: Eddie Murphy
Band/singer: Chris Brown
Song: K Kamp- what’s on your mind
One Thing You Cant Live Without: I can’t live without all the family I made here in Port Allen and my family in Opelousas.
