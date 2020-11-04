Student Spotlight header

Tawasky Johnson

Student spotlight: Tawasky Johnson

School information 

School Name: Port Allen High School

Student Information

First Name: Tawasky

Last Name: Johnson

Grade: 12th

Maternal Grandparents: Ms.Fields

Extracurricular Activities: Playing PlayStation

Hobbies: Basketball

Future Plans: To get a scholarship playing basketball, and graduate college

Dream Job: Become a welder

Student Favorites 

School Subject: English

Teacher: Mr. Sellers who teaches Western Civilization

Food: Gumbo, without the vegetables.

Movie: Harriet Tubman

Actor/actress: Eddie Murphy

Band/singer: Chris Brown

Song: K Kamp- what’s on your mind

One Thing You Cant Live Without: I can’t live without all the family I made here in Port Allen and my family in Opelousas.

