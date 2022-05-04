Thea Ray
School: The Christian Academy of Louisiana
Grade: Kindergarten
Parent: Hannah and Blake Ray
Maternal grandparents: Doug and Evelyn Stanly
Paternal grandparents: Kevin and Jeanne Ray
Siblings: Asher and Elliot
Hobbies: I like to play with my little brothers and my stuffed animals.
Future Plans: I want to go to college to be a scientist.
Dream Job: A scientist
STUDENT FAVORITES
School Subject: Math
Teacher: Mrs. Analeigh Eiser
Food: pizza and french fries
Movie: Encanto
Actor/Actress: Dove Cameron
Band/Singer: Ariana Grande
Song: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
One thing you can’t live without: My two brothers
