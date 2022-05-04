Thea Ray

School: The Christian Academy of Louisiana

Grade: Kindergarten

Parent: Hannah and Blake Ray

Maternal grandparents: Doug and Evelyn Stanly

Paternal grandparents: Kevin and Jeanne Ray

Siblings: Asher and Elliot

Hobbies:  I like to play with my little brothers and my stuffed animals.

Future Plans: I want to go to college to be a scientist.

Dream Job: A scientist

STUDENT FAVORITES

School Subject: Math

Teacher: Mrs. Analeigh Eiser

Food: pizza and french fries

Movie: Encanto

Actor/Actress: Dove Cameron

Band/Singer: Ariana Grande

Song: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

One thing you can’t live without: My two brothers

