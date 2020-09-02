Student spotlight: Theodore Bruns Jr.

Theodore Bruns Jr.
School information
School Name: Brusly Elementary
Student information
First Name: Theodore
Last Name: Bruns Jr.
Grade: Kindergarten
Parents: Jessica Stewart-Bruns and Theodore Bruns Sr.
Maternal Grandparents: Virginia and Jimmy
Extracurricular Activities: Once its starts up again playing T-ball and baseball
Hobbies: He likes to play Brio train building on his tablet and Nintendo switch
Future Plans: To grow up and be just like daddy
Dream Job: Police officer
Student Favorites
School Subject: Math
Teacher: Mrs. Forbes and Mrs Cashio
Food: Pizza and Mac and Cheese
Song: The Gummy Bear Song
One Thing You Cant Live Without: Tablet
