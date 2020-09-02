Student Spotlight header

Theodore Bruns Jr.

Student spotlight: Theodore Bruns Jr.

School information 

 School Name: Brusly Elementary

Student information 

First Name: Theodore

Last Name: Bruns Jr.

Grade: Kindergarten

Parents: Jessica Stewart-Bruns and Theodore Bruns Sr.

Maternal Grandparents: Virginia and Jimmy

Extracurricular Activities: Once its starts up again playing T-ball and baseball

Hobbies: He likes to play Brio train building on his tablet and Nintendo switch

Future Plans: To grow up and be just like daddy

Dream Job: Police officer

Student Favorites 

School Subject: Math

Teacher: Mrs. Forbes and Mrs Cashio

Food: Pizza and Mac and Cheese

Song: The Gummy Bear Song

One Thing You Cant Live Without: Tablet

