Theodore Bruns Jr.

Student Spotlight: Theodore Bruns Jr.

Student Information

First Name: Theodore

Last Name: Bruns Jr.

Grade: Kindergarten

Parents: Jessica Stewart-Bruns and Theodore Bruns Sr.

Maternal Grandparents: Virgina Turner and Jimmy Stewart

Paternal Grandparents: Clarence Bruns Jr. and Charmaine Auzenne

Siblings: 1

Extracurricular Activities: Football, t-ball

Hobbies: My tablet and watching tv

Future Plans: Do good in school

Dream Job: Train conductor

Student Favorites

School Subject: Reading

Teacher: Ms. Forbes

Food: Macaroni

Movie: How the Grinch stole Christmas

Actor/actress: N/A

Band/singer: Jay the wizard

Song: Hit that motorbike

One Thing You Can't Live Without: My tablet

