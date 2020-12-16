Student Spotlight: Theodore Bruns Jr.

Theodore Bruns Jr.
Student Information
First Name: Theodore
Last Name: Bruns Jr.
Grade: Kindergarten
Parents: Jessica Stewart-Bruns and Theodore Bruns Sr.
Maternal Grandparents: Virgina Turner and Jimmy Stewart
Paternal Grandparents: Clarence Bruns Jr. and Charmaine Auzenne
Siblings: 1
Extracurricular Activities: Football, t-ball
Hobbies: My tablet and watching tv
Future Plans: Do good in school
Dream Job: Train conductor
Student Favorites
School Subject: Reading
Teacher: Ms. Forbes
Food: Macaroni
Movie: How the Grinch stole Christmas
Actor/actress: N/A
Band/singer: Jay the wizard
Song: Hit that motorbike
One Thing You Can't Live Without: My tablet
