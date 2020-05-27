Timothy Tyler Clemmons
School information
Name:Port Allen High School
Location:Rosedale Rd. Port Allen, LA 70767
Student information
Name: Timothy Tyler Clemmons
Grade: 12
GPA (if applicable):3.46
Parents: Brent and Veldie Duval; Tim and Sue Clemmons
Grandparents: Ben and Judy Varnam; Bonnie Varnam; EJ and Emma Duval
Grandparents:James Earl and Terry (Cookie) Clemmons
Siblings:Savannah Duval Foil, Jourdan Duval, Josh, Courtney, and Peyton
Extracurricular Activities:Soccer, Track and Field, Cross Country
Hobbies: Running, hiking, gardening, and marksmanship
Future plans:I will attend Southeastern Louisiana University where I will major in history and minor in political science. After acquiring my undergraduate degrees I plan to attend law school.
Dream job: Become an environmental lawyer and help protect nature.
Student Favorites
School Subject:History
Teacher:I have been blessed with many outstanding educators. It is impossible to pick just one. Food:Oysters
Movie:Saving Private Ryan and O Brother Where Art Thou
Actor/Actress:Will Ferrell
Band/Singer:Chris Stapleton
Song:Carolina In My Mind
One thing you can't live without: Running
