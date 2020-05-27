Student Spotlight header

Timothy Tyler Clemmons

School information 

Name:Port Allen High School 

Location:Rosedale Rd. Port Allen, LA 70767 

Student information 

Name: Timothy Tyler Clemmons 

Grade: 12 

GPA (if applicable):3.46 

Parents: Brent and Veldie Duval; Tim and Sue Clemmons 

Grandparents: Ben and Judy Varnam; Bonnie Varnam; EJ and Emma Duval

Grandparents:James Earl and Terry (Cookie) Clemmons 

Siblings:Savannah Duval Foil, Jourdan Duval, Josh, Courtney, and Peyton 

Extracurricular Activities:Soccer, Track and Field, Cross Country 

Hobbies: Running, hiking, gardening, and marksmanship 

Future plans:I will attend Southeastern Louisiana University where I will major in history and minor in political science. After acquiring my undergraduate degrees I plan to attend law school. 

Dream job: Become an environmental lawyer and help protect nature. 

Student Favorites 

School Subject:History 

Teacher:I have been blessed with many outstanding educators. It is impossible to pick just one. Food:Oysters 

Movie:Saving Private Ryan and O Brother Where Art Thou

Actor/Actress:Will Ferrell 

Band/Singer:Chris Stapleton

Song:Carolina In My Mind 

One thing you can't live without: Running

 

