Trey Morgan

Trey E. Morgan

School: Port Allen High School

Grade: Senior

Parents: Edward & Daria Morgan

Siblings: Jordan Morgan

Extracurricular Activities: Playing basketball and video games

Hobbies: Playing video games and hanging out with friends

Future plans: Attend college and major in business

Dream job: Entrepreneur

Student Favorites

School Subject: Math

Teacher: Angie Roger

Food: Pepperoni pizza

Movie/Show: All-American

Band/Singer: NBA YoungBoy

Actor/Actress: Zendaya

Song: "Feel No Ways" by Drake

One thing you can't live without: Family

