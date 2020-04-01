Trey Morgan
School: Port Allen High School
Grade: Senior
Parents: Edward & Daria Morgan
Siblings: Jordan Morgan
Extracurricular Activities: Playing basketball and video games
Hobbies: Playing video games and hanging out with friends
Future plans: Attend college and major in business
Dream job: Entrepreneur
Student Favorites
School Subject: Math
Teacher: Angie Roger
Food: Pepperoni pizza
Movie/Show: All-American
Band/Singer: NBA YoungBoy
Actor/Actress: Zendaya
Song: "Feel No Ways" by Drake
One thing you can't live without: Family
