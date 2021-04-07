Student Spotlight header

William Younger

Student spotlight: William Younger

School Name: The Christian Academy of Louisiana

First Name: William

Last Name: Younger

Grade: 2

Parents: Heather and Mark Younger

Maternal Grandparents: Kevin Stewart and Wynonne Saavedra

Paternal Grandparents: John and Karen Younger

Siblings: Charlotte and Michael

Extracurricular Activities: baseball and soccer

Hobbies: reading and playing with legos

Future Plans: To do well in school

Dream Job: I want to be a fighter pilot

School Subject: Science

Teacher: Mrs. Heather

Food: pizza

Movie: The Lego Movie

Actor/actress: The person who does the voice of Emmit from The Lego Movie

Band/singer: n/a

Song: Everything is Awesome

One Thing You Cant Live Without: Jesus

