Student spotlight: William Younger

William Younger
School information
School Name: The Christian Academy of Louisiana
First Name: William
Last Name: Younger
Grade: 2
Parents: Heather and Mark Younger
Maternal Grandparents: Kevin Stewart and Wynonne Saavedra
Paternal Grandparents: John and Karen Younger
Siblings: Charlotte and Michael
Extracurricular Activities: baseball and soccer
Hobbies: reading and playing with legos
Future Plans: To do well in school
Dream Job: I want to be a fighter pilot
Student Favorites
School Subject: Science
Teacher: Mrs. Heather
Food: pizza
Movie: The Lego Movie
Actor/actress: The person who does the voice of Emmit from The Lego Movie
Band/singer: n/a
Song: Everything is Awesome
One Thing You Cant Live Without: Jesus
