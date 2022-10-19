Student Header

Wyatt Mabile

Mabile Student Spotlight

School: Christian Academy of Louisiana

Grade: 6

Parents: Kiedi & Brady Mabile

Maternal Grandparents: George & Brenda Acosta

Paternal Grandparents: Pierre & Nancy Mabile

Siblings: Amelie

Extracurricular activities: Exhibiting Angus and helping in the daily activities of Hard Times Land & Cattle 

Hobbies: Hunting, fishing, riding my 4-wheeler, working cows, riding my dirt bike.

Future Plans: Own my own landscaping business

Dream Job: Cutting grass for a living at my own landscaping company

STUDENT FAVORITES

School Subject: Math

Teacher: Mrs. Marla Tullier

Food: Rice & Gravy

Movie: 8 seconds 

Band/Singer: Morgan Wallen

Songs: You proof

One thing you can’t live without: 4-wheeler & gas

