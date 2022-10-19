Wyatt Mabile
School: Christian Academy of Louisiana
Grade: 6
Parents: Kiedi & Brady Mabile
Maternal Grandparents: George & Brenda Acosta
Paternal Grandparents: Pierre & Nancy Mabile
Siblings: Amelie
Extracurricular activities: Exhibiting Angus and helping in the daily activities of Hard Times Land & Cattle
Hobbies: Hunting, fishing, riding my 4-wheeler, working cows, riding my dirt bike.
Future Plans: Own my own landscaping business
Dream Job: Cutting grass for a living at my own landscaping company
STUDENT FAVORITES
School Subject: Math
Teacher: Mrs. Marla Tullier
Food: Rice & Gravy
Movie: 8 seconds
Band/Singer: Morgan Wallen
Songs: You proof
One thing you can’t live without: 4-wheeler & gas
