About Me
School: Caneview K-8
Grade: 3rd
Parents: Trilby Mitchell and Ranell Joseph
Siblings: Skylar Joseph and Kingston Mitchell
Extracurricular Activities: Play on my hoverboard
and do art projects
Future Plans: I want to take gymnstics, run track,
play basketball and be a veteranarian and be a
business woman
Student Favorites
Subject: Spelling
Teacher: Ms. Ashley
Food: Pizza
Movie: Dora the Explorer, Lost City of Gold
Role Model: My mom and Beyoncé
Song: Drunk in Love
