Reagan Primus
About me
School: Brusly Middle School
Grade: 7th
Parents: Danielle Primus, Robert Primus, Jr. and the late Angela Crockett Primus
Grandparents: Dinah Purnell, Robert Primus, Sr. and Luella Odom
Siblings: Arin, Demi and Robert Primus III
Hobbies: Shopping, dancing and eating lots of snacks
Future plans: Chemical engineer
Student favorites
Subject: ELA
Teacher: Ms. Silvan
Food: Tacos
Movie/Show: Fuller House
Band/Singer: Southern University Human Jukebox
Song: Everything is Gonna Be Alright
