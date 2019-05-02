Student Spotlight header
Reagan Primus

About me

School: Brusly Middle School

Grade: 7th

Parents: Danielle Primus, Robert Primus, Jr. and the late Angela Crockett Primus  

Grandparents: Dinah Purnell, Robert Primus, Sr. and Luella Odom

Siblings: Arin, Demi and Robert Primus III

Hobbies: Shopping, dancing and eating lots of snacks 

Future plans: Chemical engineer

Student favorites

Subject: ELA

Teacher: Ms. Silvan

Food: Tacos

Movie/Show: Fuller House

Band/Singer: Southern University Human Jukebox

Song: Everything is Gonna Be Alright 

