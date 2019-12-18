Shiloh Arrasmith
ABOUT ME
School: Caneview K-8
Grade: 8th
Parents: Mary Wilson and John Arrasmith
Grandparents: Evva Wilson, Bill and Nancy Sanders
Siblings: Ashley Arrasmith
Extracurricular activities: Krewe de Lyonesse
Hobbies: Painting, coin collecting, rock collecting, taking care of my cows and playing outside
Future plans: To own a bakery and to visit Japan someday
STUDENT FAVORITES
Subject: ELA, science and computer (loves coding)
Teacher: Can't choose a favorite. I love them all!
Food: Sushi
Movies: All Disney movies
