Shiloh Arrasmith

Shiloh Arrasmith

Shiloh Arrasmith

ABOUT ME

School: Caneview K-8

Grade: 8th

Parents: Mary Wilson and John Arrasmith

Grandparents: Evva Wilson, Bill and Nancy Sanders

Siblings: Ashley Arrasmith

Extracurricular activities: Krewe de Lyonesse

Hobbies: Painting, coin collecting, rock collecting, taking care of my cows and playing outside

Future plans: To own a bakery and to visit Japan someday

STUDENT FAVORITES

Subject: ELA, science and computer (loves coding)

Teacher: Can't choose a favorite. I love them all!

Food: Sushi

Movies: All Disney movies

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.