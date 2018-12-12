Anna Grace Morales
About me
School: Brusly Elementary School
Grade: 2nd
GPA: 4.0
Parents: Laura Ocmond Morales and Matthew Morales
Grandparents: David and Linda Ocmond, Steve and BeBee Morales and Gail LaBove
Extracurricular activities: Dance Class
Hobbies: Baking, Painting and Crafts
Future Plans: Open her own bakery
Student Favorites
Subject: Math
Teacher: Mrs. Moore, Mrs. Foster, Ms. Anthon
Food: Tacos
Movie: Descendants
Actor: Dave Cameron
Band: The Patsies - her Nanny’s Band
Song: The Patsies - “You’re the One That I Want” John Travolta and Olivia Newton John
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.