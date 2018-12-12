+1 
Anna Morales

Anna Grace Morales

About me

School: Brusly Elementary School

Grade: 2nd

GPA: 4.0

Parents: Laura Ocmond Morales and Matthew Morales

Grandparents: David and Linda Ocmond, Steve and BeBee Morales and Gail LaBove

Extracurricular activities: Dance Class

Hobbies: Baking, Painting and Crafts

Future Plans: Open her own bakery

Student Favorites

Subject: Math

Teacher: Mrs. Moore, Mrs. Foster, Ms. Anthon

Food: Tacos

Movie: Descendants

Actor: Dave Cameron

Band: The Patsies - her Nanny’s Band

Song: The Patsies - “You’re the One That I Want” John Travolta and Olivia Newton John

