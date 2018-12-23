Christopher Collins

About me

School: Cohn Elementary

Grade: 5th

GPA: 4.2 

Parents: Alana S. Collins

Grandparents: Gwen Popleon

Siblings: Kaylan Amacker and Crystal Collins

Hobbies: Watching YouTube videos and playing on my tablet 

Extracurricular activities: He is in a band

Future plans: Become an engineer and create a machine that can solve different problems

Student favorites

Subject: Science

Teacher: Mrs. Salter

Food: Nachos

Movie: Avengers: Infinity War

Actor/Actress: Tom Holland

Singer/Band: The Weeknd 

Favorite song: O Holy Night

