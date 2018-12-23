Christopher Collins
About me
School: Cohn Elementary
Grade: 5th
GPA: 4.2
Parents: Alana S. Collins
Grandparents: Gwen Popleon
Siblings: Kaylan Amacker and Crystal Collins
Hobbies: Watching YouTube videos and playing on my tablet
Extracurricular activities: He is in a band
Future plans: Become an engineer and create a machine that can solve different problems
Student favorites
Subject: Science
Teacher: Mrs. Salter
Food: Nachos
Movie: Avengers: Infinity War
Actor/Actress: Tom Holland
Singer/Band: The Weeknd
Favorite song: O Holy Night
