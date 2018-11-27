Khylen Wright
About me
School: Lukeville Upper Elementary
Grade: 5th
GPA: 3.4
Parents: Hope Wright and Kedrick Royal
Grandparents: Castonell and Esau Wright
Siblings: Messiah
Extracurricular activities: playing on the community basketball team and serving as a church helper of Sunday school
Hobbies: Basketball, video games and reading
Future plans: To become an engineer
Student favorites
Subject: Math
Teacher: Mrs. Hilliard
Food: Boneless wings
Movie: Black Panther
Band/Singer: Cory Asbury
Actor: Denzel Washington
Song: Reckless Love
