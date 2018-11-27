+1 
Khylen Wright

About me

School: Lukeville Upper Elementary

Grade: 5th

GPA: 3.4

Parents: Hope Wright and Kedrick Royal

Grandparents: Castonell and Esau Wright

Siblings: Messiah 

Extracurricular activities: playing on the community basketball team and serving as a church helper of Sunday school

Hobbies: Basketball, video games and reading

Future plans: To become an engineer

Student favorites

Subject: Math

Teacher: Mrs. Hilliard

Food: Boneless wings

Movie: Black Panther

Band/Singer: Cory Asbury

Actor: Denzel Washington

Song: Reckless Love

