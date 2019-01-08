Savannah LaPrairie
About me
School: Chamberlin Elementary
Grade: 3rd
GPA: 3.6
Parents: McCaleb and Haley LaPrairie
Grandparents: Sharon and Joe LaPrairie and Kathy Lopez
Siblings: Aubrey
Hobbies: Drawing
Extracurricular activities: Softball and church
Dream job: rescuing animals or veterinarian
Student favorites
Subject: Math
Teacher: Ms. Ashley
Food: Pizza
Movie: Avengers: The Good Dinosaur
Band: Pentatonix
Favorite song: Lil Drummer Boy
One thing you can't live without: Mom, Dad and my sister

