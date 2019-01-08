+1 
Savannah LaPrairie

About me

School: Chamberlin Elementary

Grade: 3rd

GPA: 3.6 

Parents: McCaleb and Haley LaPrairie

Grandparents: Sharon and Joe LaPrairie and Kathy Lopez

Siblings: Aubrey

Hobbies: Drawing

Extracurricular activities: Softball and church

Dream job: rescuing animals or veterinarian 

Student favorites

Subject: Math

Teacher: Ms. Ashley

Food: Pizza

Movie: Avengers: The Good Dinosaur

Band: Pentatonix

Favorite song: Lil Drummer Boy

One thing you can't live without: Mom, Dad and my sister

