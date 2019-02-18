Adison Salcedo
About me
School: Holy Family School
Grade: 6th
GPA: All A's and B's
Parents: Shelly Lee and Joseph Salcedo
Grandparents: Richard Lee III and Carolyn Lee, Jason Rasberry and Melita
Rasberry, Lourdes Alvarez de Salcedo and Rodolfo I. Salcedo
Siblings: Giselle and Aubrey
Extracurricular activities: Art and robotics
Hobbies: Gardening and any kind of art
Future plans: She would like to be an animator, artist or engineer
Student favorites
Subject: Science
Teacher: She loves all of her Holy Family Teachers equally
Food: Pizza
Movie: Maze Runner
Actor/Actress: Selena Gomez
Band/Singer: Imagine Dragons
Song: Fly away
One thing you can't live without:
Her friends and she has made many new wonderful friends
at Holy Family this year.
