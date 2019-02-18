Student Spotlight header
Adison Salcedo

About me

School: Holy Family School

Grade: 6th 

GPA: All A's and B's

Parents: Shelly Lee and Joseph Salcedo

Grandparents: Richard Lee III and Carolyn Lee, Jason Rasberry and Melita

Rasberry, Lourdes Alvarez de Salcedo and Rodolfo I. Salcedo

Siblings: Giselle and Aubrey

Extracurricular activities: Art and robotics

Hobbies: Gardening and any kind of art

Future plans: She would like to be an animator, artist or engineer

Student favorites

Subject: Science

Teacher: She loves all of her Holy Family Teachers equally

Food: Pizza

Movie: Maze Runner

Actor/Actress: Selena Gomez

Band/Singer: Imagine Dragons

Song: Fly away

One thing you can't live without: 

Her friends and she has made many new wonderful friends

at Holy Family this year.

