School: Devall Middle School

Grade: 8

GPA: 4.0

Parents: Bryan and Misty Daigle

Grandparents: The late James and Bobbie Brown and Joseph and Linda Daigle

Siblings: Hannah Daigle-Swarner

Hobbies: Traveling, playing volleyball and reading

Future plans: Attend Louisiana State University and major in forensics and criminal justice

Student favorites

Subject: Social Studies

Teacher: Mrs. A. Brown

Food: Chinese

Movie: Tarzan 

Actor/Actress: Scarlett Johansson

Band/Singer: Rascal Flatts

Song: "What Hurts the Most" by Rascal Flatts

