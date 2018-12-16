Rachel Ann Daigle
About me
School: Devall Middle School
Grade: 8
GPA: 4.0
Parents: Bryan and Misty Daigle
Grandparents: The late James and Bobbie Brown and Joseph and Linda Daigle
Siblings: Hannah Daigle-Swarner
Hobbies: Traveling, playing volleyball and reading
Future plans: Attend Louisiana State University and major in forensics and criminal justice
Student favorites
Subject: Social Studies
Teacher: Mrs. A. Brown
Food: Chinese
Movie: Tarzan
Actor/Actress: Scarlett Johansson
Band/Singer: Rascal Flatts
Song: "What Hurts the Most" by Rascal Flatts
