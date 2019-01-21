Christen Rivet
About me
School: Brusly Middle School
Grade: 6th
Parents: Robert and Tiffany Rivet
Grandparents: Terry Rivet, Ray Rivet, Caroline Morvant and Drake Morvant
Siblings: Trevor Rivet
Extracurricular activities: LA Cheer, tumbling and swim
Hobbies: tumbling, swimming and art
Future plans: Go to LSU and get a Masters Degree in Chemistry
Student favorites
Subject: Science
Teacher: Mrs. Kim the art teacher
Food: spaghetti
Movie: Mary Poppins
Actor/Actress: Julie Andrews
Song: Rewrite the Stars from the Greatest Showmen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.