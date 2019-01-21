+1 
Student Spotlight header
+1 
Christen Rivet

Christen Rivet

Christen Rivet 

About me

School: Brusly Middle School

Grade: 6th

Parents: Robert and Tiffany Rivet

Grandparents: Terry Rivet, Ray Rivet, Caroline Morvant and Drake Morvant

Siblings: Trevor Rivet

Extracurricular activities: LA Cheer, tumbling and swim

Hobbies: tumbling, swimming and art

Future plans: Go to LSU and get a Masters Degree in Chemistry

Student favorites

Subject: Science

Teacher: Mrs. Kim the art teacher

Food: spaghetti

Movie: Mary Poppins

Actor/Actress: Julie Andrews

Song: Rewrite the Stars from the Greatest Showmen

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.