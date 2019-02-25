Caitlyn Castle
About me
School: Lukeville Upper Elementary
Grade: 4th
Parents: Randi and Robbie Castle
Grandparents: Bertie and Randy Adams and Karen and Glynn Castle
Siblings: Brooklyn and Brayden Castle
Hobbies: Singing
Extracurricular activities: Art
Future plans: To be an art teacher
Student favorites
Subject: Math
Teacher: Mrs. Blank
Food: Pizza
Movie: Avengers: The Greatest Showman
Actor/Actress: Zendaya Coleman
Singer/Band: Deep Chills
Favorite song: Run Free
