Student Spotlight header
Caitlyn Castle

About me

School: Lukeville Upper Elementary 

Grade: 4th

Parents: Randi and Robbie Castle

Grandparents: Bertie and Randy Adams and Karen and Glynn Castle

Siblings: Brooklyn and Brayden Castle

Hobbies: Singing

Extracurricular activities: Art

Future plans: To be an art teacher

Student favorites

Subject: Math

Teacher: Mrs. Blank

Food: Pizza

Movie: Avengers: The Greatest Showman 

Actor/Actress: Zendaya Coleman

Singer/Band: Deep Chills

Favorite song: Run Free

