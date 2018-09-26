+1 
Student Spotlight header
+1 
Elliot J. McQuillon, Jr.

Eliot J. McQuillon, Jr. 

About me

School: Devall Middle School

Grade: 8th

GPA: 3.5

Parents: Elliot and Tanzania McQuillon

Maternal grandparents: Forrest White and Karen Wallace

Paternal grandparents: Arnold McQuillon and Felicia Riley

Siblings: Elise McQuillon

Extracurricular activities: AAU Basketball for 6 years

Hobbies: Playing sports, watching YouTube and playing Fortnite

Future plans: Attend college to become a sports commentator or play professional basketball

Student favorites

Subject: Math

Teacher: Coach Barker

Food: Red beans and rice

Movie: Avengers; Infinity War

Actor: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Song: Lucid Dreams 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.