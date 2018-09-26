Eliot J. McQuillon, Jr.
About me
School: Devall Middle School
Grade: 8th
GPA: 3.5
Parents: Elliot and Tanzania McQuillon
Maternal grandparents: Forrest White and Karen Wallace
Paternal grandparents: Arnold McQuillon and Felicia Riley
Siblings: Elise McQuillon
Extracurricular activities: AAU Basketball for 6 years
Hobbies: Playing sports, watching YouTube and playing Fortnite
Future plans: Attend college to become a sports commentator or play professional basketball
Student favorites
Subject: Math
Teacher: Coach Barker
Food: Red beans and rice
Movie: Avengers; Infinity War
Actor: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Song: Lucid Dreams
