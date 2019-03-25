Student Spotlight header
Kierra Talley

About me

School: Devall Middle School

Grade: 8th

GPA: 3.6

Parents: Kendra Talley

Grandparents: Audrey Talley

Siblings: Lakeisha Wheeler

Hobbies: Drawing, computer games, spending time with friends 

Extracurricular activities: Volleyball, band, Beta Club, Talented Art Class

Future plans: To become a financial manager or psychologist 

Student favorites

Subject: English

Teacher: Ms. LaCour

Food: Crawfish Étouffée 

Movie: The Twilight Saga

Actor/Actress: Kristen Stewart

Band/singer: H.E.R

Song: Free by H.E.R

