Kierra Talley
About me
School: Devall Middle School
Grade: 8th
GPA: 3.6
Parents: Kendra Talley
Grandparents: Audrey Talley
Siblings: Lakeisha Wheeler
Hobbies: Drawing, computer games, spending time with friends
Extracurricular activities: Volleyball, band, Beta Club, Talented Art Class
Future plans: To become a financial manager or psychologist
Student favorites
Subject: English
Teacher: Ms. LaCour
Food: Crawfish Étouffée
Movie: The Twilight Saga
Actor/Actress: Kristen Stewart
Band/singer: H.E.R
Song: Free by H.E.R
