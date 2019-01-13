Daylon Spears
About me
School: Port Allen Middle
Grade: 8th
Parents: Cynthia Spears, Parish Lane and Ray Shief
Grandparents: Edna Williams & Henry Matthews Sr., Megan Shief & Angelina Shief
Siblings: Raeshard Spears, Kenon Spears and Tre'Nece Spears
Extracurricular activities: Drawing and sketching
Hobbies: Video gaming and art
Future Plans: Become a great art teacher
Student Favorites
Subject: Art and Social Studies
Teacher: Ms. C. Guy
Food: Pizza rolls
Movie: Friday
Actor: Ice Cube
Band: Crush 40
Song: Smash Bros. Song
