Student Spotlight header
Daylon Spears

About me

School: Port Allen Middle

Grade: 8th 

Parents: Cynthia Spears, Parish Lane and Ray Shief

Grandparents: Edna Williams & Henry Matthews Sr., Megan Shief & Angelina Shief

Siblings: Raeshard Spears, Kenon Spears and Tre'Nece Spears

Extracurricular activities: Drawing and sketching

Hobbies: Video gaming and art

Future Plans: Become a great art teacher

Student Favorites

Subject: Art and Social Studies

Teacher: Ms. C. Guy

Food: Pizza rolls

Movie: Friday

Actor: Ice Cube 

Band: Crush 40

Song: Smash Bros. Song

