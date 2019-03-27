Student Spotlight header
Crystal Collins

About me

School: Cohn Elementary School

Grade: 5th

Parents: Alana Collins

Grandparents: Gwendolyn Poplean and Lillian B. Collins

Siblings: Christopher Collins and Kaylan Amacker

Extracurricular activities: basketball, riding bicycles and inventing

Hobbies: running laps and drawing

Future plans: to become an inventor

Student favorites

Subject: Reading

Teacher: Mrs. Duncan

Food: grist, pizza, mac and cheese, soup and dirty rice

Movie: Storks

Actor/Actress: China Anne McClain

Band/Singer: The Jonas Brothers

Song: Tint by Kendrick Lamar

