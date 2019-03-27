Crystal Collins
About me
School: Cohn Elementary School
Grade: 5th
Parents: Alana Collins
Grandparents: Gwendolyn Poplean and Lillian B. Collins
Siblings: Christopher Collins and Kaylan Amacker
Extracurricular activities: basketball, riding bicycles and inventing
Hobbies: running laps and drawing
Future plans: to become an inventor
Student favorites
Subject: Reading
Teacher: Mrs. Duncan
Food: grist, pizza, mac and cheese, soup and dirty rice
Movie: Storks
Actor/Actress: China Anne McClain
Band/Singer: The Jonas Brothers
Song: Tint by Kendrick Lamar
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.