Eris Antoine

Eric Antoine

Eric Antoine

About me

School: Port Allen High School

Grade: 12th

GPA: 2.5

Grandparents: Alice Northern and Rose Antoine

Siblings: Elani Antoine and Maquese Northern

Hobbies: Watching tv, playing video games and working out

Extracurricular activities: Basketball

Future plans: Attend Southern University and major in Sports Medicine

Student favorites

Subject: History

Teacher: Amber Holaway and Angie Roger

Food: Steak and fries

Movie: Love and Basketball

Actor/Actress: Morgan Freeman

Singer/Band: Migos

Favorite song: War

