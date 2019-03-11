Eric Antoine
About me
School: Port Allen High School
Grade: 12th
GPA: 2.5
Grandparents: Alice Northern and Rose Antoine
Siblings: Elani Antoine and Maquese Northern
Hobbies: Watching tv, playing video games and working out
Extracurricular activities: Basketball
Future plans: Attend Southern University and major in Sports Medicine
Student favorites
Subject: History
Teacher: Amber Holaway and Angie Roger
Food: Steak and fries
Movie: Love and Basketball
Actor/Actress: Morgan Freeman
Singer/Band: Migos
Favorite song: War
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.