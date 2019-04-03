Broc Dicapo
About me
School: Brusly High School
Grade: 10th
GPA: 3.574
Parents: Tracy and Josh Ankeny and Quentin Dicapo
Grandparents: David & Rhonda Sellers and Stephanie & Jeff Dicapo
Siblings: Bruce and Brie Akeny & Isabella, Baily and Gino Dicapo
Hobbies: Collecting coins
Extracurricular activities: Swimming and track
Future plans: Go to college at LSU to grow up and become a physical therapist. Also plans to have a family of his own.
Student favorites
Subject: Science
Teacher: Ms. Abshire
Food: Red beans & rice
Movie: Lovely Bones
Actor/Actress: Kevin Hart
Song: The Deployment Song by Emmit Holmes
