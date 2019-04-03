Student Spotlight header
IMG_9891.JPG

Broc Dicapo 

Broc Dicapo

About me

School: Brusly High School

Grade: 10th

GPA: 3.574

Parents: Tracy and Josh Ankeny and Quentin Dicapo

Grandparents: David & Rhonda Sellers and Stephanie & Jeff Dicapo

Siblings: Bruce and Brie Akeny & Isabella, Baily and Gino Dicapo 

Hobbies: Collecting coins

Extracurricular activities: Swimming and track

Future plans: Go to college at LSU to grow up and become a physical therapist. Also plans to have a family of his own. 

Student favorites

Subject: Science

Teacher: Ms. Abshire

Food: Red beans & rice

Movie: Lovely Bones

Actor/Actress: Kevin Hart 

Song: The Deployment Song by Emmit Holmes 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.