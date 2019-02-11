+1 
Student Spotlight header
+1 
Ellie Campbell

Ellie Campbell

About me

School: Port Allen Elementary

Grade: 2nd

Parents: Deanna and Nicholas Campbell

Grandparents: Carol and Joseph Blanchard

Hobbies: Singing and drawing

Future plans: Hasn't decided yet

Student favorites

Subject: ELA and Science

Teacher: Mrs. Smith and Mrs. Fallo

Food: Gumbo and red beans

Movie: Thor Ragorol

Band/Singer: Imagine Dragons

Song: Thunder

