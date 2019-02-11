Ellie Campbell
About me
School: Port Allen Elementary
Grade: 2nd
Parents: Deanna and Nicholas Campbell
Grandparents: Carol and Joseph Blanchard
Hobbies: Singing and drawing
Future plans: Hasn't decided yet
Student favorites
Subject: ELA and Science
Teacher: Mrs. Smith and Mrs. Fallo
Food: Gumbo and red beans
Movie: Thor Ragorol
Band/Singer: Imagine Dragons
Song: Thunder
