Jessie Loucks
About me
School: Chamberlin Elementary
Grade: 2nd
Parents: Misty Morain Lee & Tim Loucks
Grandparents: Patricia and Jude Morrain, Timothy Loucks, and Jerri Majeste
Siblings: Travis Loucks, Presley Lee, Peighton Lee, and Christian Aguillard
Hobbies: Swimming and hanging out with family
Future plans: To become a vet
Student favorites
Subject: P.E.
Teacher: She loves them all
Food: Pizza
Movie: Disney Descendants
