Student Spotlight header
J. Loucks.jpg

Jessie Loucks

About me

School: Chamberlin Elementary 

Grade: 2nd

Parents: Misty Morain Lee & Tim Loucks 

Grandparents: Patricia and Jude Morrain, Timothy Loucks, and Jerri Majeste

Siblings: Travis Loucks, Presley Lee, Peighton Lee, and Christian Aguillard

Hobbies: Swimming and hanging out with family 

Future plans: To become a vet

Student favorites

Subject: P.E.

Teacher: She loves them all 

Food: Pizza

Movie: Disney Descendants 

