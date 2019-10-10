STUDENT SPOTLIGHT
Serenity Dorsey
About Me
School: Port Allen Elementary School
Grade: 2nd
Parents: Sherrale Moore and Terrance Washington
Grandparents: Willie Moore and Adrian Hicks
Siblings: Tyrek, Taleah, Taylor and Teariny
Hobbies: Play at the park and likes to cook
Future plans: Wants to be a chef
Student Favorites
Subject: Science
Teacher: Mrs. Forbes
Food: Pizza
Movie: Emoji moviei
Role Model: Mom
Song: KiKi
