SERENITY DORSEY

STUDENT SPOTLIGHT

Serenity Dorsey

About Me 

School: Port Allen Elementary School

Grade: 2nd

Parents: Sherrale Moore and Terrance Washington

Grandparents: Willie Moore and Adrian Hicks

Siblings: Tyrek, Taleah, Taylor and Teariny

Hobbies: Play at the park and likes to cook

Future plans: Wants to be a chef

Student Favorites 

Subject: Science

Teacher: Mrs. Forbes

Food: Pizza

Movie: Emoji moviei

Role Model: Mom 

Song: KiKi

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.