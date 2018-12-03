Breanna Harding
About me
School: Port Allen High School
Grade: 11th
GPA: 4.0
Parents: Anna and Jonathan Harding
Grandparents: Davis "Peanut" and Lisa Sonnier, Karen and Kenny Mason, the late David F. Harding and the late Patsy Harding Mahan
Great grandparents: Dorman and Norma Jean Sonnier and Eugene and the late Joann Aguillard
Siblings: Jaxon Harding
Extracurricular activities: Port Allen High sports medicine
Hobbies: Sleeping, eating and doing homework
Future plans: Attend University of Louisiana
Student favorites
Subject: English
Teacher: Mrs. Amber Holaway
Food: Sushi
Movie: Crybaby
Actor/Actress: Johnny Depp
