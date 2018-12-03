+1 
Breanna Harding

About me

School: Port Allen High School

Grade: 11th

GPA: 4.0

Parents: Anna and Jonathan Harding

Grandparents: Davis "Peanut" and Lisa Sonnier, Karen and Kenny Mason, the late David F. Harding and the late Patsy Harding Mahan

Great grandparents: Dorman and Norma Jean Sonnier and Eugene and the late Joann Aguillard

Siblings: Jaxon Harding

Extracurricular activities: Port Allen High sports medicine

Hobbies: Sleeping, eating and doing homework

Future plans: Attend University of Louisiana 

Student favorites

Subject: English

Teacher: Mrs. Amber Holaway

Food: Sushi

Movie: Crybaby

Actor/Actress: Johnny Depp

