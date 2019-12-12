ADDYSON PAIGE WOLF
School: Caneview K-8
Grade: 5th
GPA: 3.6
Parents: Kyle and Paula Wolf
Grandparents: Robert and Mary Wolf; Ron and Deborah Rickett
Siblings: Ashton, Andon and Kailey
Favorite subject: Art
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Fitzgerald
Hobbies: Painting, coin collecting, rock collecting, taking care of my cows and playing outside
Future plans: To become a veterinarian
Favorite food: Mac-n-cheese
Favorite movie: Wizard of Oz
