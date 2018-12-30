Tristan Lin
About me
School: Brusly High School
Grade: 11th
GPA: 4.10
Parents: Ye and Dan Lin
Grandparents: Gus Jin Lin and Zheng Xiu Ying
Siblings: Stanley and Olivia
Hobbies: Chemistry, video games, chess, sports
Future plans: Try to get into MIT or other elite school to study computer engineering and business, work for or start a tech company
Student favorites
Subject: Science
Teacher: Mrs. Eckert
Food: Steak
Movie: X-Men (2000)
Actor/Actress: Benedict
Singer/Band: Beyond (HK)
Song:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.