+2 
Student Spotlight header
+2 
Tristan Lin

Tristan Lin

About me

School: Brusly High School

Grade: 11th

GPA: 4.10

Parents: Ye and Dan Lin

Grandparents: Gus Jin Lin and Zheng Xiu Ying

Siblings: Stanley and Olivia

Hobbies: Chemistry, video games, chess, sports

Future plans: Try to get into MIT or other elite school to study computer engineering and business, work for or start a tech company

Student favorites

Subject: Science

Teacher: Mrs. Eckert

Food: Steak

Movie: X-Men (2000)

Actor/Actress: Benedict

Singer/Band: Beyond (HK)

Song: 

+2 
Favorite song

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.