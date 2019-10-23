At the West Baton Rouge Parish School Board meeting last Wednesday, there were two special guests, Ja’Vonte McGinnis and Braiden Brown.
The two local students had been invited to the meeting to lead the board and the meeting’s audience in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Both were introduced before reciting the pledge. Brown was introduced by one of his teachers, Michelle Reed.
A student at Brusly Elementary, Brown is the son of Angie and Derek Brown and he has a sister, Kailey. He loves to play football and his favorite subject is math.
When he grows up, he wants to be an architect because he is good at drawing and he believes he can make a lot of money in that profession, Reed said about Brown’s career aspirations.
Two of his teachers had praise for the young student.
“This boy is priceless,” said his reading teacher, Allison Anthon. “He set his own SRI (a system used in education to measure students’ reading level) score of 700 and he is determined. He knows it will be hard work, but he can do it.”
Kimberly Kennedy, Brown’s art teacher, said, “Braiden is cooperative and sweet. He works well with others and is quick to complement his fellow artists on their work.”
“When drawing, Braiden pays meticulous attention to detail and often creates elaborate narratives to go along with is drawings,” she continued. “Braiden is a joy to teach.”
McGinnis, a sixth grader at Brusly Middle, is the son of Jackie Giroir and the grandson of Sharon Williams. He has one brother, Jermon McGinnis, with whom he enjoys playing catch.
His favorite subject is science and his favorite teacher is Mrs. Crockett.
McGinnis aspires to be the first scientist to figure out how spider webs work.
His favorite food is red beans and rice and his favorite movie is “The Avengers.” His favorite song is “Immortals.”
