The West Baton Rouge Parish School Board recently named its Students of the Year and while that’s proof they’re good students, they share few other traits.
The Students of the Year for 2019-2020 are Aiden Bouvier, a student at Lukeville Upper Elementary School, Brusly Middle School’s John Benoit and at the high school level, Sophie LeBlanc of Brusly High earned the honor.
Bouvier and Benoit lean toward academic interests in history while LeBlanc’s favorite subject is science.
With plans to attend LSU, LeBlanc is sure she’ll follow a science curriculum of some sort, possibly on her way to becoming a doctor.
While she said she got a taste of a number of science fields while in high school, “it’s really hard to pick out something you want to major in so early,” LeBlanc said.
Sophie said her interest in science began while she was a child, peeking in on her mother, a veterinarian, at work.
In their spare time, the boys have varied interests, but both belong to 4-H.
Bouvier’s other interests include playing soccer and video games and archery.
His future plans include attending college and starting a business, possibly a YouTube channel.
In addition to his extensive 4-H Club participation—he’s won numerous ribbons and a belt buckle showing his Angus cattle—Benoit enjoys working with his yellow lab, working on his family farm, riding his ATV and cooking.
According to LeBlanc, school takes up the vast majority of her time, but she does well at that, currently carrying a 3.9 grade point average. She does, though, make time to compete on the school’s soccer team and plays with an off-campus soccer group as well.
“I’ve got a pretty packed schedule,” she said. “I take seven classes—a full day.”
LeBlanc says the tough schedule is important to her reaching her goals.
“You have to struggle to get where you want to go and this year has been one of the most challenging for me, if not the most challenging,” she said.
Bouvier is the son of Beau and Toni Bouvier and he has a sister Amelia.
Benoit’s parents are John “Buddy” Benoit Jr. and Amanda Benoit and he has two sisters, Elizabeth and Presley.
LeBlanc’s parents are Lauren (the veterinarian) and Cale LeBlanc. She has a younger sister, Emrie.
