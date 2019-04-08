Catholic Elementary of Pointe Coupee’s Physical Education teacher, Starr Grizaffi, received a grant through the Eat, Move, Grow foundation during the 2017-2018 school year.
Grizaffi teamed up with first-grade teacher Megan Girlinghouse to purchase kinesthetic furniture through Action Based Learning with the grant.
The furniture is used in Mrs. Girlinghouse’s classroom gives students a new, fun way to learn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.