Small farmers from throughout the state will gather at Southern University’s Felton G. Clark Activity Center from March 14-16 to attend the 9th annual Louisiana Small Farmer Conference.
The three-day conference, themed “Louisiana Small Family Farms: Unlocking Your Potential,” is designed to educate, provide expanded awareness of educational opportunities, USDA programs and services and other resources to help small farmers stay in business.
This event is the ideal venue for new and beginning farmers, small and urban farmers, agricultural business owners, community leaders, community based organizations, Urban Agriculturalists, Government Agencies and anyone interested in learning about agriculture.
The conference will kick-off at 10 a.m. on March 14 with a grant writing session.
Additional conference sessions will cover the topics of:
- Farmer’s Income Tax?
- Hydroponics and Aquaponics Systems
- Soil Health for Better Crops and Livestock
- Sustainability: Self-Sufficient Farming Practices
- There’s an App for That: Staying Connected
- Raised Beds and Vertical Gardening
- Value-Added Products
The conference will also include a USDA Round Table Discussion on small farmer needs, an exhibit hall and the Louisiana Living Legends Banquet, which honors individuals who have made significant contributions to Southern University in the areas of Agriculture, Family and Consumer Sciences.
The limited complimentary registration will end on February 28, 2019.
After this date, the registration fee for the conference will be $100 for Agricultural Professionals and $75 for Small Farmers. Payment for the conference should be made in the form of check or money order made payable to: Southern University Foundation – ANR Programs.
On-site registration will begin at 8 a.m. daily during the conference. Agricultural exhibitors are welcome.
To register or to reserve an exhibitor space, visit http://www.suagcenter.com/form/louisiana-small-farmer-conference or contact Zanetta Augustine at 225.771.2591 or via e-mail atzanetta_augustine@suagcenter.com.
