“It was amazing,” said the museum’s activities director, Jeannie Luckett, when asked how the 2019 SugarFest went.
An informal poll of visitors confirmed her opinion.
“We’re having a lot of fun,” said one the Browns, who spent much of their time dancing to Cajun music.
“Our kids love it,” said one set of parents. “It’s something we look forward to every year.”
Even the adults who were demonstrating different old-time skills were having a good time.
“I always have fun when I’m teaching the kids,” said Guy LaBranche, a member of the Baton Rouge Woodworking Club who was showing children how to use a handsaw.
And the crowd was large despite the unseasonably hot 90-degree weather.
“The crowds just kept coming,” said the activities director, one of the museum’s primary organizers of the festival.
“Some were saying it was the biggest crowd we’ve ever had,” Luckett said. I really think it was a sweet success.”
It was the first year at SugarFest for a number of participants, she continued.
“Alma Plantation (the sugar mill) came on board as an in-kind sponsor,” Luckett said.
The LSU Sugar Research Station sent several varieties of the strands of sugar cane that would’ve been grown in West Baton Rouge during the period of the 1800s.
There was also a number of large, modern pieces of equipment used in the planting and harvesting of West Baton Rouge’s biggest cash crop of sugar cane.
The museum has vintage machines used long ago and now obsolete, so the comparison between the two was an interesting contrast for festival visitors.
“It was pretty amazing to have them on the grounds to compare to the historic equipment,” Luckett said. “It’s always great when we have a bridge from the past to the present.”
And SugarFest was about much more than just farming sugar cane. There were artists and craftsmen on hand, demonstrating their skills. A big part of the festival was the live music with over a dozen performers.
“We had great music, great food and very talented artists,” Luckett said. “Many of them gave demonstrations of how they create their art.”
One of those was the well-known woodcarving artist Henry Watson, who has been carving three-dimensional scenes of south Louisiana for years. His work, primarily plantation homes and more modern houses. His work is on display all over the South.
“Henry does this beautiful cypress carving and paints on top of the carvings and creates these beautiful images,” Luckett said.
The West Baton Rouge Museum’s SugarFest, one of the parish’s largest events, is scheduled every year for the first Sunday in October. Mark your calendar now so you don’t miss next year’s fun.
