This week’s travel article includes two nearby museums centered on Acadian Culture.
The first location is The National Park Service’s Acadian Cultural Center. Located at 501 Fisher Rd. In Lafayette, this collection is a must-see. Admission is free, and the hours of operation are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Displays utilize the distinct Acadian dialect of French, sprinkling terms within the signage to immerse visitors into Cajun culture.
A large room off the main area is dedicated to the history of Acadian music and instruments. One of the large displays in the main space is an ode to Cajun Cooking and spices. Other displays include Les Chaudières (cookware), Les Jeux (games), and La Maison (dwellings).
Three-dimensional models of early Acadian homes were encased in glass with intricate details to show the operations of these early settlers.
The center also hosts events to celebrate Cajun Culture. Their “Dulcimer Jam” is hosted by the Cajun Dulcimer Society and the Lagniappe Dulcimer Society of Baton Rouge. This musical event is free for the public, and musicians are welcome to join (bring your own acoustic instrument) on the first Saturday of the month from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
The second stop is the Acadian Museum of Erath. Located at 203 S. Broadway St. in Erath. This second location is about 20 miles south of the National Park Service’s center. Warren Perrin and Weldon Granger founded the non-profit Acadian Heritage & Culture Foundation Inc., which owns the Acadian Museum of Erath.
Perrin is known for his involvement in the lawsuit against the Queen of England, which sued not for money but for open admission of wrongdoing to exiled Acadians. The lawsuit brought about the Royal Proclamation where the Queen did administer a formal apology. Warren Perrin is a descendant of Joseph Beausoleil Broussard, an Acadian Freedom Fighter.
Warren Perrin remains an active advocate for the Acadians. He will be the keynote speaker at this year’s West Baton Rouge Acadian Heritage Celebration happening July 23, 2023, in Brusly.
The Acadian Museum of Erath is open Tuesday- Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Volunteers help keep the collection open for visitors to meander through for free. Books are sold within the museum and sales are used to support the museum’s operation.
Artifacts and textiles from early Acadian life are included in the museum. Many heirloom blankets have been acquired and share a distinguishing feature: they use brown Acadian cotton, which was slightly more difficult to work than white cotton.
The Acadian blankets, spinning wheels, and other textile tools are on display. A 17th Century spinning wheel is a recent addition and was donated by a gentleman in Texas when his mother entered a nursing home. The donor reported his family had purchased the spinning wheel years ago for $10 after his mother spotted it on a front porch as the family toured Nova Scotia on a road trip.
Acadian blankets grew in popularity outside of the area due to a local businesswoman. My guide explained Mrs. Mary Eliza Avery McIlhenny, of the nearby Tabasco Family, promoted Acadian women’s work by including blankets in shipments of Tabasco hot sauce.
Bonus: Both museums are located near LARC’s Acadian Village. The private park is a replica of an 18th-century Cajun village. It is located at 200 Greenleaf Dr, Lafayette. Add this third location to your list for a very full day of Acadian culture. The Acadian Village charges $10 for adult visitors and $8 for children over 4 years old. The outdoor park’s hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
