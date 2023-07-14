The Audubon Insectarium recently moved into the same building as the Audubon Aquarium at 1 Canal St. in New Orleans. The building reopened to the public on June 8, 2023 after a renovation.
While I was most excited for the Insectarium’s Butterfly Garden, a section of the building where guests are in the same space as hundreds of the winged beauties, I was impressed with other interactive offerings for visitors.
As I walked through displays of live specimens from all around the world, an employee seated at a table hand-held a plump insect known as the Madagascar Hissing Cockroach. The employee secured the insect’s head allowing any willing guest to pet it. I’m surprised I reached out curiously.
When I see our native Louisiana cockroaches indoors, it’s a much different reaction. The Insectarium’s specimen is unique in several regards.
Joseph McCarthy, a lab tech of the LSU Entomology Lab stated, “Hissers are ovoviviparous, which means that instead of laying an ootheca that will eventually hatch, they retain the ootheca in their abdomen until the nymphs (babies) hatch. Then they ‘give live birth’ to a large groups of nymphs that hatched out of their eggs inside their mother.”
This particular African breed of cockroach is also interesting because according to the expert, they lack wings indicative of most insects’ adult life stage. Their predecessors did have wings, yet evolution removed them from the bug’s design. This species spends most of its time in dirt or under logs.
McCarthy earned his masters in Entomology from LSU in December 2022. He completed an internship at the butterfly and insect house at Omaha’s Henry-Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, “I worked with hissers and several species of leaf bugs every day for 3 months. It rocked.”
McCarthy said the Hissing Roaches are a food source for monkeys, lizards, birds and other insects. Worldwide, insects are also a food source for humans. Another station within the Insectarium called "Bug Appetit” allows visitors to try free samples of edible insect treats.
The Chocolate Chirp Cookies served as the gateway, as they were tiny quarter-sized cookies with a cricket baked on top. The sweet base guards the tongue from immediate contact with anything off-putting, like a tiny cricket leg, for a first time bug-eater.
More daring offerings included Cheesy Garlic and Cool Ranch flavored Waxworms along with Crispy Cajun Crickets. I tried the worms. The texture was crunchy thanks to the baking process and you couldn’t taste much more than the seasoning.
According to museum signage, insects are common protein sources in many parts of Latin America, Africa and Asia. Termites, grasshoppers, ants and crickets were named as some of the insects found in world street markets. An informational card at the edible bug section also stated roasted ants are served instead of popcorn at theaters in Colombia.
My diet does not typically include insect protein. However, if you cannot make it to the museum you can try eating bugs at home; there are U.S. companies who produce ground cricket protein powder and roasted edible crickets.
The butterfly garden was also a hit. A visitor in front of me had a butterfly rest on her head and hang out a while. Employees check your person for any accidental stowaways before you exit the garden.
Admission costs $30 per adult and $25 per child. Combination packages could bring savings when you add Audubon Aquarium and Zoo visits. The Audubon Insectarium is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
