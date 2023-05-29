May 29, 2023
BR.cade is an themed bar at 2963 Government St. in Baton Rouge with an evocative 80s and 90s vibe. The arcade floor has 31 games including Pac-Man, Joust, Mortal Kombat, NBA Showtime and a mix of new and restored pinball machines. Above the bartenders, monitors exhibited movies from the era while retro house music played. It’s an immersive trip to the recent past.
For over a year, the arcade has been open to adults 21 and over. Part owner, Robert Ross, explained, “Our games are free to play.”
“Monday through Saturday after 7 o’clock you’re going to pay a $5 cover; before 7, it’s free. Pinball does take quarters though, it’s more of a premium, boutique experience.” Less than ten of the bar’s machines are pinball games. Hours of operation are 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Saturday and Sundays 2 p.m. to midnight.
The bar’s menu offers draft beer, cocktails and several mocktails. Light, packaged snacks are available via the club’s vending machine on the back wall. Ross said the patrons vary greatly in age from those who have only seen arcades depicted in film, to adults revisiting games of their childhood.
Some of the machines track high scores, which are saved every evening. The machines with this feature are labeled for customers seeking clout.
The nostalgic business opened March 31, 2022. Casey Wells and John “Cave” Daughdrill are the other partners of BR.cade. “It’s a passion we all share and it shows,” said Ross.
Finding games can be a challenge as time and humidity in Louisiana tend to destroy much of the cabinets around these vintage machines. However, the three have also travelled to acquire stock for the arcade. “We restore them back to the glory days and we use the original monitors, original game boards…” Ross told the West Side Journal.
Ross accredited Wells with most of the machine restoration work at BR.cade. Spare parts are stored carefully in the backroom and other parts, such as graphics and side panels can be recreated or ordered. Ross said, “Some of these games are 30, 40 years old.” The oldest machine Ross mentioned was Space Invaders from 1977, although it is not currently on the playing floor.
Trivia night at BR.cade premiered Sunday, May 28 and will continue on Sundays at 7 p.m. moving forward. The arcade also plans to start a pinball league for patrons this summer.
Ross said, “[…]we have a whole bunch of games we rotate.” The owners have a collection of NeoGeo cartridges from the mid to late 90s that can be swapped for new play. Other times, actual machines are rotated to the floor. On Saturday, June 3, BR.cade is releasing a restored four player Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game from the mid 90s along with a new TMNT pinball machine.
“I’m a kid of the 80s and 90s; so I’ve grown up with these,” said Ross. Some of his favorite games are Joust from the 1980s, Double Dragon and Mortal Kombat. BR.cade a place for adults to come enjoy the unique experience of playing late 20th century arcade games restored with love in Baton Rouge.
