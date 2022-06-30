Burden Museum and Gardens at 4560 Essen Lane in Baton Rouge is a 440-acre site for horticultural and agricultural research.
Also, the grounds are open to the public. Their rich gardens are apt places to pay homage to the natural world without leaving the city.
While this site offers several museums and gardens, the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens are the largest draw for this writer. Their Trees and Trails area offers manicured gardens and gravel paths for a little exercise and visual pleasure.
The grounds can be explored easily this week as temperatures have dropped lower than last week’s triple digits. Also, for this section of the attraction, admission is free.
Short trails twist through the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens near convenient parking and across from the property’s rose garden. Magnolia Beech Trail, Meadow Trail and Learning Tree Trail are great paths for families with little ones who tire easily or older adults.
Also, next to the Rose Garden is the Children’s Garden, which contains some playground equipment among the plants.
The Black Swap Trail and Perimeter Road Trail are the longer trails that run approximately parallel with smaller connecting paths to create a two-mile loop.
Both start near the same aforementioned parking area for the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens. Each trail takes you to the opposite end of the property to the Mosaic Boardwalk at Black Swamp and the Barton Arboretum.
While the roar of traffic on I-10 can be heard on the paths, bird calls are also plentiful and the call of nature demands attention. It was an enjoyable reprieve from the concrete of Baton Rouge to step onto the well-shaded gravel and boardwalk paths on the property.
Most of the flora consists of trees and undergrowth native to Louisiana such as bald cypress, live oaks and crape myrtles. Flowers and more decorative displays of vegetation can be seen closer to the visitor’s center.
The loop around Trees and Trails via the Black Swamp and Perimeter Road trails took me about 40 minutes, walking at a leisurely pace. Only two other visitors greeted me during my amble, making it a peaceful morning diversion.
The volunteers in the visitor’s center are helpful for newcomers should you have any questions.
The main trailhead behind the Steele Burden Memorial Orangerie is near a freestanding bathroom facility with running water and a bottle refilling station. As age graces me, clean bathrooms are increasingly more important and this one is tops! It’s important to note too that there is a family-style restroom for convenience.
Dogs are allowed to visit when kept on a leash.
More than other parks I’ve visited within the city, it seems there is scrupulous care for minute details and maintenance. I didn’t see a spec of litter, which is unfortunately common in outdoor public spaces in Louisiana.
At the beginning of the trails, there are clear signs for all paths, bird species information and even a petit library on a post for book trading.
As the LSU Agricultural Center website indicates, the grounds were originally acquired as a wedding gift to Emma Gertrude Barbee from her Husband John Charles Burden in the late 1800s. Generations later, the land started to transition from private property to Burden Museum and Gardens, preserving agricultural life and history.
Upkeep is made possible by LSU, the LSU AgCenter, the Burden Foundation and the donation of land from the Burden family in 1966.
Burden Museum and Garden's other attractions include the LSU Rural Life Museum, offering a look into the history of the rustic roots of the region. Windrush Gardens are also part of the property.
