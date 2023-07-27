Fontainebleau State Park in Mandeville was the destination for this week’s travel article. The former sugar plantation spans 2,800 acres and includes camping, hiking, fishing and swimming. The park is located at 62883 Hwy 1089 in Mandeville. The entrance gate is manned for day use Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The daytime use fee was $3 per person.
Tammany Trace bike path runs through Fontainebleau State Park for an alternative way to arrive.
After passing the entrance station, parking in a small lot was available to the left hand side of the road across for remnants of the 1829 sugar milll. This is also the placement for the longest trail’s start. The state park map labels this path “Hiking Trail” and it’s 4.8 miles in length.
The path was comprised of gravel or short grass pathways. No great elevation change exists, making for a low-intensity summer hike. Plan to take approximately 90 minutes to two hours for this walk. Some placards exist to recognize plant and tree species. At the beginning of the path, one such sign identified a type of wild grape I hadn’t seen before.
The most intimidating part of the journey was the large number of banana spiders. Arachnophobes, beware; I must have seen hundreds along the way, clustered in small groups of 3-7 spiders with visible webs tethered to branches overhead.
The spiders didn’t lunge toward nor seem affected by passersby, yet some of the webs were low enough to raise awareness and necessitate ducking. Overall, I was thankful for their hard work keeping other populations of bugs low. Even without bug spray, there were minimal encounters with mosquitos and horseflies.
The trail was thickly shaded by trees and comfortable out of the direct sun. However, if a tan is what you’re after a small sandy beach with a restroom and changing facility face Lake Pontchartrain within the park boundaries. From the trailhead, you follow the road deeper into the park to the beach. On the way, a large grassy area of the park is speckled with beautiful large oaks, limbs full of Spanish moss.
According to scienceforourcoast.org, there is still a swimming advisory for Lake Pontchartrain’s south shore, meaning it is advised against but no longer banned. However, the north shore, where this beach is located, has had increased area development and swimming is riskier than the south shore. Still, the beach had several groups of visitors on shore tanning and reading.
