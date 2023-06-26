Kendalwood Conservation Area is a BREC park set back in a rural residential area in Baton Rouge near Prairieville. Open from sunrise to sunset, this 85 acre park includes a loop trail system that allows access to Bayou Manchac. The narrow dirt paths winding through the acreage make a great place for a hike or trail run. Wooden boardwalks span muddy areas and bridges cross streams for visitors. The trail foliage was well maintained throughout.
The park is located at 24700 Kendalwood Road. The property has a small gravel parking lot and two connecting trails. The Arrowwood Trail is flagged with red markers and the Imashka Trail, marked in blue, can be taken to make the loop longer. The combination loop makes an approximate two and a half mile trip around the property.
Although I arrived near dusk to take a stroll, I enjoyed myself. The summer bugs were screaming and I need to disclose use of a heavy application of bug repellant to my person prior to setting off into the wood. The healthy bug population provides plenty of food for native birds; this area is known for bird watching. With minimal preparation, the trail was enjoyable. I even saw a few lightning bugs as the night sky approached.
The paths are heavily shaded by thick patches of trees and midday hikers wouldn’t be combatting direct sunlight. This may be the cleanest BREC park I’ve seen. Signs ask visitors to leave no trace; it seems people listen. There wasn’t one piece of litter. Also, I didn’t see another person for my entire visit. This is a good place to get some alone time with nature. Dogs are allowed on leash.
At the halfway point of the Imashka Trail, the Bayou Manchac greets you at a bend. Here there is a bench to rest a while. BREC’s property ends at the shore and does not include the opposite bank. Mountain bikes, motorized vehicles, fishing and hunting are prohibited at this park. Signs warn patrons of possible interactions with alligators, coyotes and snakes. However, I came across none of these. Plan to spend about an hour for your visit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.