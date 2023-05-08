For the first Summer Day Trippin’ adventure of 2023, a canoe trail was explored. Lake Fausse Pointe State Park is in St. Martinville, near Lafayette. The site is comprised of 6,000 acres of the Atchafalaya Basin and is a wildlife sanctuary and park. Activities here include witnessing nature from different leveled campsites, hiking trails, or a canoe trail. Fishing is also allowed.
Our group went the first weekend of May. While the trip for us was more social than nature-centered, we still managed to see a number of creatures including heron and red-winged blackbirds, many dragonflies, a water moccasin, a “toothbrush caterpillar” or tussock moth caterpillar, and four gators—one of which was about 7 ft long and hanging around the boat launch when we returned.
We saw a handful of motor boats, which kindly passed us along the way, but no other manual crafts. The trip was peaceful and private without interaction from other groups.
The park offers boat rentals to explore its 7.7-mile waterway trail through various canals. Kayaks and canoes are available at $7/hour or $35/day. Upon entering the park and paying the $3/person park day fee, people needing to rent this equipment can enter the gate building for services. Rentals were available at 9 a.m. and boats needed to be returned by 4:30 p.m.
The trail has no guides and many off-shoots. The water level can also affect the use of some of the waterways. Ask the ranger about conditions prior to taking off to preplan any alternative routes for your trip.
On our trip, we found waters north of CCS 4 (see map) to be too shallow to pass and needed to cut out to Lake Fausse Pointe briefly to go around the grassy obstruction, which was slightly more difficult paddling than the smaller canals—especially at the end of the trip.
The ranger provided a map that became critical at the shallow water section mentioned previously. However, at this point of the journey, our group’s stack of them (which we failed to disperse among ourselves and had stored together) had become a wet glob of useless pulp. Luckily, one of our seven phones worked in the wilderness and we were able to navigate back to the boat launch safely.
For those venturing out, storing the maps with care and carrying a compass is recommended. Cell service was not reliable for navigation. Mostly, this disconnect added to the beauty of the experience, allowing a temporary break from the manmade world.
For adventurous types, there are five secluded campsites only accessible by water for use at $9/person nightly, and drive-up campsites are also available. Paddling the entire loop in one day was physically challenging, yet enjoyable for us who don’t kayak regularly.
The ranger provides renters with a key to access boats in storage at the launch. There was no assistance provided for launching and some of the boats needed to be lifted to return to their place. This trip is for a person comfortable with these physical tasks. The launching and docking was easy to do solo from the facility’s water ramp which is attached to boat storage.
Unlike some floats or boat excursions in the area, bank “beaches” were not found for breaks. Our group utilized an unoccupied campsite dock for a paddle break, yet it is not guaranteed this would be available.
Our group took 6 hours to complete the trail with the added detour around thick grasses and shallow waters. We moved at a relaxed pace. The ranger on duty informed us the average paddle time is 4 hours.
An alternative route could be taken by following blue markers where CCS 5 is located (see map) for those wishing to explore the nature of the Atchafalaya Basin over a shorter amount of time. The currents of waterways were calm with the exception of Lake Fausse Point as part of our detour. Therefore, it's possible the canals could be taken in either direction should you want to paddle out and return by backtracking to reduce the trip’s distance.
For the best experience, know your water conditions, bring plenty of water to drink, a dry bag, sunscreen, and bug repellant. Most of the waterways are in direct sunlight. More information can be found at the Lake Fausse Pointe State Park’s website.
