Rip Van Winkle Gardens was originally developed as the private hunting ground and getaway for New Orleans actor Joseph Jefferson in the nineteenth century. The area has a highly interesting history and visual appeal. Today, the grounds are open to the public for tours and broad views of 1300 acre lake Peigneur. The property is located in present day New Iberia, just south of Lafayette.
The grounds are home to several species of exotic birds including free range peacocks that roam and call unabashedly. The elevated area provides rare vistas unlike the more typical flat terrain of south Louisiana. Statues, gates and buildings have an Asian influence including a Japanese tea house and Balinese gate. Varieties of Bamboo grow in thickets among live oaks and other native Louisianan trees.
One peacock roosted in an oak during my walk, only several feet above the path. At the end of my visit, another bird came down from a roost on a railing and seemed to escort me to my car. They are used to visitors and it was charming to witness them up close, observing the famous iridescent covert feathers of their train and the unique, delicate-looking head feathers of their crest.
When arriving, parking is available after a long driveway near the gift shop and reception hall. Tickets and maps are available there for tours. Visitors may learn about the grounds from a video played on loop in the theater adjacent to the gift shop. Dining is available on site at their restaurant named Cafe Jefferson.
The afternoon trip was a welcome petit escape. Walking through the gardens, even with temperatures in the low 90s, was pleasant due to plenty of shade and benches to rest. The heat was never intolerable, however, air-conditioning in the attraction’s theater provided a refresh. The gravel paths form an approximate 1.5 mile loop.
Admission to the 15 acre garden can include a house tour of Jefferson’s original home. Wristbands are provided to guests in the gift shop near the parking lot. Tours cost $14 per adult, $8 for children ages 6-17 and admission is reduced to $12 for senior citizens, military personnel, veterans, or individuals of groups over 20 people.
Operating hours are between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for the grounds and the restaurant is open between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the weekends. Dogs are welcome on the grounds if they are leashed and can dine with guests on the patio of Cafe Jefferson. No pets are allowed inside the Jefferson house.
The original Jefferson mansion is built in southern plantation style. Jefferson was a famous stage actor out of New Orleans and was known for his rendition of Rip Van Winkle, for which the park is now named. He purchased the property in 1869 and built his house there the following year.
For those wishing to turn a day visit into a weekend trip, bed and breakfast overnight accommodations are offered in one of three cottages on site for about $200/night.
There is a subterranean interest to the land as well. It is more than just flowers, statues and live oaks: treasure chests of coins, supposedly buried by pirate Jean Lafitte have been uncovered on Jefferson Island. The space known as Jefferson Island is not truly an island, either; the area is merely an elevated part of Louisiana’s flat landscape.
The site’s unusual rise in altitude is one of five such “islands” in the region where salt deposits below ground caused the land to be pushed up millions of years ago. Prior to Jefferson’s purchase, the area was known as Orange Island.
The property has changed ownership several times since then and like many areas in Louisiana, underwent great tragedy where much was lost due to water. In 1980, a crude drilling incident destroyed much of the property developed by a later owner, John Bayliss Jr.
Despite major destruction from that accident at the end of the twentieth century, the current owner, Michael Richard, restored the grounds to an understated, self-effacing beauty witnessed by visitors today.
