June 7, 2023
This week’s travel article explores Tim’s Canyon Trail in the eastern most part of Calcasieu Ranger District of the Kisatchie National Forest. The path was created by a hiker and not recognized by the official forest maps. Hiking in this rural and largely undeveloped area is good for those seeking solitude.
June 10 is Kisatchie National Forest’s 93 year birthday and it remains the only national forest in Louisiana. All ranger districts offer hiking trails. However, the Calcasieu Ranger District is approximately two hours from West Baton Rouge.
Stacy Bloomquist, public affairs official for the National Forest, clarified the difference between their organization and national parks, “We are under the United States Department of Agriculture versus National Parks are under the United States Department of the Interior. So, different funding, different missions; our mission is caring for the land and serving the people, but we are also trying to fill up the coffers of the treasury for the United States. We sell timber, we sell mineral rights, oil, gas, and other minerals—mining happens on National Forest lands, you would never get that on a National Park.”
The camping on site, like the hiking, is primitive. While there are a few official camps, there is no running water nor facilities for visitors. All necessities, including drinking water, must be brought in by guests.
Kistachie National Forest includes over 600,000 acres segmented into five ranger districts located in separate land groups mostly around Opelousas and Alexandria. However, the smallest district, Caney Ranger District, is located near the Arkansas boarder and contains within its three areas a combined 32,000 acres.
These national lands and many others were originally established in 1930 under the presidency of Herbert Hoover. The country purchased the land as an effort to conserve natural resources for citizens. The name, Kisatchie, was chosen to honor a group of native Americans from the Caddo Confederacy according to the USDA Forest Service website. Almost 100 years later, the park still serves to protect wildlife, provide space for hiking, horseback riding, off-roading, hunting, fishing and appreciating the natural world.
Scheduled controlled burns maintain the ecological health of the area and these deliberate burns prevent the occurrence of wildfires. The area’s burn schedule can be found on the forest’s website. During the hike, it was clear much of the forest floor was charred from a recent maintenance effort.
Mosquitos were nearly nonexistent during the early June venture. Some horseflies pestered my dog, but overall, insects were not an issue. Tim’s Canyon Trail is a two and a half mile out and return trail. Some offshoots exist; some are only small detours and led back to the main trail. The area is vast and although the beginning of the hike included traffic noise from a nearby highway, the rest of the hike was completed in blissful silence. I didn’t see another person the entire trek. Other trails and networks are nearby and I’ll be sure to explore more soon. One popular official trail is the Wild Azalea Trail.
The canyon, which becomes accessible about a mile into the hike, had an approximate ten foot width in most places and many trail entrances. The canyon has a deep sandy bottom framed with sides of soft earth varying in height. The sand path in the canyon provided a challenge in comparison to the packed earth underfoot most other sections of the route.
Use of a GPS tracker application will ensure a safe return. This trail had minimal elevation change and it was mostly shaded. The trail ranks as “easy” on the AllTrails application. While the day’s high temperature approached 95 degrees, it was a pleasant outing despite hauling a heavy day pack with water and snacks.
To find the unmarked path, travelers need to utilize another landmark. Altus Melder Campground is located adjacent the trail’s unmarked start and provides a good address for directions to the trail. The path begins directly across from the campground’s drive. Altus Melder campground is available to equestrian visitors for trailer parking; it requires a fee of $5 for day use or $10 to use the area overnight.
However, all national forests allow free, primitive camping throughout their lands with some exceptions. Intense use areas, such as Fort Polk where lands are used for fire training are off limits to camping. For day use hiking, free parking is permitted along the roadway within these national forest lands as long as parked cars do not obstruct traffic.
Visitors may also want to stop at the nearby historical site of Camp Claiborne where the 82 and 101 Airborne divisions were born for WWI battles including the “Battle of the Bulge.” The former military site is located within Kisatchie National Forest in Forest Hill, Louisiana. For more information regarding activities and permits available within Kisatchie National Forest, visitors can call the Calcasieu Ranger District at 318-793-9427 between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
