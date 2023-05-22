This week’s summer day trip is in nearby Baton Rouge. Uptown Climbing has been in operation since 2017. The indoor rock climbing gym is located at 10505 Coursey Blvd. The owners, Robb Antrobus and Lee Guilbeau, met at a world climbing conference and opened the facility years later. Both are avid climbers. Uptown Climbing is the only indoor climbing gym of this magnitude in the Baton Rouge area.
When I arrived, I was immediately in rented shoes and a harness. Then, led by an employee through an orientation. He went over the procedures of the gym. Part of the orientation was familiarizing myself with the beginner rope’s auto belay mechanism and how it feels to fall. I climbed maybe three feet off of the ground and was told to let go. My body didn’t want to listen.
Antrobus spoke on his own experience, “One thing about climbing—and this is part of what I love about it—is that it is not just a physical thing. You know just from the adrenaline rush it’s a mental thing. In simplest terms, you’re pushing fear down, conquering fear, but you’re also problem solving.”
The gym’s rock walls are stripped of holds weekly for power washing and then the holds are reset by crews. I had the privilege of meeting one of UpTown’s route setters: 19 year old Makenna Quick. Quick has been climbing for three years and has worked at UpTown Climbing for almost two years.
“As soon as we take all the holds off the wall we get assigned our grades, how hard it’s going to be, and the color of the route we’re setting.” Quick discussed her method for setting routes for climbers, “Once I get the color, I start rummaging through all the holds I have within that color and I’ll start picking out holds that are the same type of hold—same kind of texture same type of style— and from there, I’ll start coming up with the style of climbing."
I later watched Quick scale a lead climbing course in about 90 seconds. She’s five foot tall and nicknamed “Killa.” The close community aspect of the gym was apparent as members climbed. Words of encouragement were given from the ground as people worked their way to the top.
Onlookers did the same for me as I managed to work with my fears and physical shaking. I made it to the top of one of the lead rope sections with Antrobus as my belayer. Without encouragement and a welcoming atmosphere toward all skill levels at their gym, I would have given up after looking down once.
To build confidence, beginners can try working “rainbow” to reach the top of the wall. This method means climbers don’t utilize one color course. Instead, they use all colored holds to achieve the goal and work toward climbing specific courses later.
Routes are labeled with numbers to denote difficulty. “As the difficulty increases, it’s not just about holds getting smaller—although, that would be an easy way to set routes—but it’s about body movement, body position. So, the movement gets more technical and that’s where the problem solving comes in,” said Antrobus.
Antrobus said some of the ropes are made for an introduction to climbing, “The auto belays are exactly for that; because you can come in, just go through orientation and be on them as well as upstairs on the boulder.”
There are certifications offered by the gym to advance. “We have classes; so we’ll teach you how to use the ropes, how to belay […],” said Antrobus.
“Most injuries are human error,” Antrobus said, so the practices in climbing include checks by each party and ground communication. The gym allows headphones during climbs, but only in one ear. This rule allows participants on the ground to warn a climber about a safety issue at any time. Even experienced climbers make errors that result in injury.
Lead climbing is advanced in the gym. A belayer is still needed, but the climber hooks into leads as they ascend, which are bolted to the wall.
All skill levels are welcome, “We’ve had an 80 year old at the top of the wall, we’ve had 3 year olds at the top of the wall, we’ve had people who are afraid of heights at the top of the wall, that just takes encouragement,” said Antrobus.
Weight allowance varies on each type of rope. A minimum weight of 25 lbs to a maximum 310 lbs are observed for the auto belays (yellow ropes) and the red ropes can hold people up to 500 lbs with a certified belay partner.
The bouldering section of the gym is upstairs and requires no equipment, but all falls end on the padded floor, which can be intimidating for some. It was in this section I came across two brothers from the west side: Cody and Alec Conner of Brusly.
Walk-in day passes for adults are $18 and the equipment rental price for shoes and harness is an additional $5. The gym offers membership packages by month or on a recurring basis. A one month prepaid membership costs $89. More information is available on their website.
Uptown Climbing is open to the public from 2:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. They are open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gym is closed to the public on Mondays.
Members have special hours. They are welcome during the public hours, but also have access to the gym Mondays from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., other days of the week before the 2:30 p.m. and Sundays after 4 p.m.
