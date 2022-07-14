This week’s choice is for those adults who would like a vacation but maybe cannot take the time off to get to the beach.
Day passes at area hotels are becoming increasingly popular staycation options. Virgin’s boutique hotel at 550 Baronne St., New Orleans offers day passes for their rooftop pool and this may be one of the cutest spots to cool off in the city—and priced reasonably.
Access to The Pool Club restaurant and bar is free and use of the pool is $25. The top floor is decorated in mid-century style with a wrap-around exterior patio. Views of downtown were pretty spectacular from this spot. The pool is open from 10 A.M. to 7 P.M. daily.
The front desk attendants were kind and directed us to the elevators to reach the 13th floor. On the first floor are several expertly curated spaces, a coffee shop—called Funny Library, Commons Club, and several other small rooms with eclectic decor.
The interior design of the hotel is fresh and edgy—imagine a Zoomer spin on Jeannie and Maj. Anthony Nelson’s living room. The style fits classic New Orleans, but the hotel opened in 2021 and so is a new addition to the party city. Despite it being a newly constructed building, the decor creates a cozy feel.
As you walk out onto the pool deck the bar is your first stop. The area gives an island tropic meets backyard barbecue feel, with the city noises echoing up from the streets below.
The drink menu had 8 signature cocktails. The Pacific Rim was my choice, mixed expertly with Louisiana’s own Bayou Rum (distillery featured in a West Side Journal travel article in summer 2021), pineapple juice, and lemon bitters. It went down a little too easy.
Visitors have the choice of poolside lounge chairs and cushioned seating areas along the perimeter of the deck. With refreshments in hand, you can enter the pool for a dip and chill on a partly shaded deck afterward.
Hummus with fresh veggies and pita chips hit the spot—one of a few poolside bites they offer.
The bartender was kind and the cocktails were excellent. A red neon sign urges patrons to live in the moment stating, “Screw it, let’s do it.” Even the bathrooms were artistically designed and fun. Nearly everywhere the eye travels, some detail brings a cheeky smile.
On a weekday the patio was not crowded. Hotel guests and day pass members both enjoy the downtown views and libations. I highly recommend checking this pool out before summer is over.
After the years of isolation and safety precautions, this location, built during uncertain times, opens its doors to a post-COVID travel scene where we are all seeking a little more merriment.
Parking can be difficult in the city but not impossible. Paid parking spots are readily available on the streets surrounding the hotel but free parking can be a hike. Good thing you’ll be cooling off soon!
