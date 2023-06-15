June 15, 2023
ZipNola is situated over the Maurepas Swamp in Laplace. Their zipline experience includes five separate lines creating a circular course. The route consists of a half mile of zipline which takes between an hour and 90 minutes to complete.
Upon arrival, guests check in at the gift shop 30 minutes prior to their scheduled tour. An outdoor deck overlooks the swamp. There, guests have access to picnic tables, lockers and restrooms before the course. While waiting for my start time, I tried to ignore The Tower: a 60-foot platform from which the tour begins.
Cheyann and Kelson, two ZipNola guides, began calling my start time from the equipment area. I was grouped with three other guests. Since the course has a 45 lb. minimum and a 280 lb. maximum weight, each participant was required to step on an industrial scale. The screen was discreet; it was only visible to an attendant behind a window.
Once weight was confirmed, we geared up. Riders strap into a harness, are made familiar with the hardware, and secure a helmet. To my relief, our guides explained they were responsible for connecting our hardware to the lines. One exception was an additional safety line attached to the harness. We practiced connecting to a length of cable on the deck that mimics the ones we’d use on the course platforms. It was simple to operate.
It’s unlikely your belongings will be recovered if you drop them. Therefore, it’s recommended to use the facility’s lockers, which are available at no additional charge.
Before the group trucked up The Tower we were reminded after the first line there was no way to return except by completing the course. Cheyann put it delicately, “The only way I can bring you back is to push you into the swamp. Then you’re gonna smell like swamp doo-doo all day.”
With that, we began to climb the many steps to start.
The view at the top of The Tower is amazing, but we didn’t stay long. After a quick demonstration of how to safely exit the platform, Cheyann flew along the first cable and prepared for us at the second stop.
I was less nervous than I expected when it was my turn. Maybe it was the clear way I was given directions or the fact that all of the subsequent platforms were lower than the first. I sat back into the harness, held on to the strap and left The Tower. Gliding high above the property was a sweet rush.
Cheyann and Kelson communicated regularly on the course. They’d inquire about our comfort level and worry. Along the way, Cheyann shared historical folklore and Louisiana law which protects the bald cypress trees the lines are secured to throughout the property. The guides knew when to remind us of a safety procedure—like where to place our hands while they secured pulleys and breaks with expert ease. They also knew when to push us to do something fun.
After the first line, I knew I’d be ok. That is until they told me to try the second run with no hands. The vibe was fun and casual, but safety was never compromised.
Both guides instilled confidence and performed tricks they encouraged us to try. The challenges were mostly mental and kept the day interesting. The fastest line can reach speeds of 35- 40 mph. I traveled that one upside down. By the end of the tour, I enjoyed the feeling of losing control as zipped over the last bit of swamp, landed on a platform and heard an alligator splash.
The tour costs $89 per person and guests under 16 must be with an adult. ZipNola is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. The physical location is 301 Peavine Road, LaPlace, LA and bookings can be made online at zipnola.com.
